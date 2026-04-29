On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2026-04-30

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox concludes the month-long Special Focus on Finnish electronic composer and multi-instrumentalist Ozone Player. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Orange Apples by Ozone Player on Visual Power. You will also hear new music by Robert Scott Thompson on Aucourant Records and by Bernhard Wöstheinrich on Iapetus Music.

Listen to the show on Thursday, April 30, 2026 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (April 23 show #1499) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.