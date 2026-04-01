On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2026-04-02

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox begins the month-long Special Focus on Finnish electronic composer and multi-instrumentalist Ozone Player. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Insane Logic by Ozone Player on Visual Power. You will also hear new music by from Awakenings Concert #97 and by Ian Boddy on DiN Records.

Listen to the show on Thursday, April 2, 2026 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (March 26 - show #1495) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.