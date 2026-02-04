Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for January, 2026

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for January, 2026.

Shows #1483 to #1487; 1-January-2026 to 29-January-2026

Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.

Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for January was Modulator ESP.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

=================================================

Adrian Lane - Their Ghosts and Ours - Audiobulb

Aiko Takahashi - Monologue - quiet details

Alias Zone - Paradise Lost - none

ASC - Tales of Introspection - quiet details

Ashtoreth and Forestaal - Vein - Deer Trail

Cyberchump - Forming - Internal Combustion

Dirk Serries - The Might of Stars Sublime - Projekt

fields we found - resolve relate 07 - quiet details

George Wallace - Timeless - AirBorn Music

Jon Jenkins - Flow - Spotted Peccary Music

Jordan GCZ - Hope Isn't a Four Letter Word - quiet details

Loula Yorke - Hydrology - DiN

Modulator ESP - Floating Metal - none

Modulator ESP - Music for Four Asynchronous Loops - none

Modulator ESP - Nova Sequentia - none

Modulator ESP - Ostara Flow - none

Modulator ESP - Sub-zero - none

Shawn Rudiman - yesterday sky - quiet details

Strangebird~Sounds - Minerals Form the Crust - Audiobulb

Volker Lankow - 14 Years Through a Turmoiled World - Iapetus Music