Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for January, 2026

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for January, 2026.
Shows #1483 to #1487; 1-January-2026 to 29-January-2026
Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox.
The Special Focus for January was Modulator ESP.
ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
Adrian Lane - Their Ghosts and Ours - Audiobulb
Aiko Takahashi - Monologue - quiet details
Alias Zone - Paradise Lost - none
ASC - Tales of Introspection - quiet details
Ashtoreth and Forestaal - Vein - Deer Trail
Cyberchump - Forming - Internal Combustion
Dirk Serries - The Might of Stars Sublime - Projekt
fields we found - resolve relate 07 - quiet details
George Wallace - Timeless - AirBorn Music
Jon Jenkins - Flow - Spotted Peccary Music
Jordan GCZ - Hope Isn't a Four Letter Word - quiet details
Loula Yorke - Hydrology - DiN
Modulator ESP - Floating Metal - none
Modulator ESP - Music for Four Asynchronous Loops - none
Modulator ESP - Nova Sequentia - none
Modulator ESP - Ostara Flow - none
Modulator ESP - Sub-zero - none
Shawn Rudiman - yesterday sky - quiet details
Strangebird~Sounds - Minerals Form the Crust - Audiobulb
Volker Lankow - 14 Years Through a Turmoiled World - Iapetus Music