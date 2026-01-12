© 2026
🛠️ We are currently experiencing sound quality issues with WDIY's broadcast signal. We are working to address the issues now and appreciate your patience. 🛠️

On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2026-01-15

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published January 12, 2026 at 11:37 PM EST
Galactic Travels™ logo
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long Special Focus on Modulator ESP continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Ostara Flow by Modulator ESP. You will also hear new music by Aiko Takahashi on quiet details Records and by Ashtoreth and Forestaal on Deer Trail Records.

Listen to the show on January 15, 2026 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (January 8 - show #1484) is available for your inspection. 

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
See stories by Bill Fox
