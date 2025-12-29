© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🛠️ We are currently experiencing sound quality issues with WDIY's broadcast signal. We are working to address the issues now and appreciate your patience. 🛠️

Galactic Travels™: The Special Focus for January, 2026

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published December 29, 2025 at 10:43 PM EST
Modulator ESP.
Contributed Photo
/
Modulator ESP
Jez Creek performs as Modulator ESP.

On Galactic Travels™, the Special Focus for January is Modulator ESP. Modulator Experimental Synthesis Project (Modulator ESP) is Jez Creek from Nottingham in the UK. He performs improvised music that explores the boundaries of dark ambient, drone, Berlin School sequencing, and noise using modular synthesis, real-time sampling, sound manipulation, and live looping.

Modulator ESP loves playing synths because he loves the electronic, synthetic, other worldly nature of the sounds. This makes Ambient, Berlin School EM the best style for his interests. He plans to stretch the boundaries by incorporating some of his progressive influences.
Tags
WDIY Headlines Galactic TravelsFeatured CD at MidnightSpecial Focuselectronic musicspacemusicBerlin SchoolModulator ESPambientCosmic MusicKosmische Musik
Related Content