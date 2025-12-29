© 2026
On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2026-01-01

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published December 29, 2025 at 10:04 PM EST
Galactic Travels™ logo
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long Special Focus on Modulator ESP begins. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Nova Sequentia by Modulator ESP. You will also hear new music by Volker Lankow on Iapetus Music and by ASC on quiet details.

Listen to the show on January 1, 2026 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (December 25 - show #1482) is available for your inspection. 

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
