On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2026-01-29

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long Special Focus on Modulator ESP concludes. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Music for Four Asynchronous Loops by Modulator ESP. You will also hear new music by fields we found on quiet details and by Strangebird~Sounds on Audiobulb.

Listen to the show on January 29, 2026 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (January 22 - show #1486) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.