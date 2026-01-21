On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2026-01-22

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long Special Focus on Modulator ESP continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Sub-zero by Modulator ESP. You will also hear new music by Loula Yorke on DiN Records and by Shawn Rudiman on quiet details Records.

Listen to the show on January 22, 2026 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (January 15 - show #1485) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.