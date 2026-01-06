On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2026-01-08

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long Special Focus on Modulator ESP continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Floating Metal by Modulator ESP. You will also hear new music by Adrian Lane on Audiobulb and by Jordan GCZ on quiet details.

Listen to the show on January 8, 2026 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (January 1 - show #1483) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.