🛠️ We are currently experiencing sound quality issues with WDIY's broadcast signal. We are working to address the issues now and appreciate your patience. 🛠️

On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2026-02-05

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published February 4, 2026 at 10:08 AM EST
Galactic Travels™ logo
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long Special Focus on Dino Pacifici begins. The Featured CD at Midnight will be A Collection of Shadows by Dino Pacifici on Scorpio Rising Music. You will also hear new music by Philip Blackburn on Neuma, by OdNuMi Cosa de Resistance, and mRn on Audiobulb, and by Free System Projekt.

Listen to the show on February 5, 2026 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (January 29 - show #1487) is available for your inspection. 

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
Tags
WDIY Headlines Dino Pacifici
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
See stories by Bill Fox
