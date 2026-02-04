On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2026-02-05

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long Special Focus on Dino Pacifici begins. The Featured CD at Midnight will be A Collection of Shadows by Dino Pacifici on Scorpio Rising Music. You will also hear new music by Philip Blackburn on Neuma, by OdNu, Mi Cosa de Resistance, and mRn on Audiobulb, and by Free System Projekt.

Listen to the show on February 5, 2026 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (January 29 - show #1487) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.