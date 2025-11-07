Local Fundraising Efforts Underway Amidst SNAP Uncertainty | WDIY Local News

President Donald Trump continues to suggest that SNAP payments will not be covered during the government shutdown, even after a judge ruled that his administration must make the payments, putting a program that helps feed 42 million Americans at risk.

Last week, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro released $5 million in state funds to support food banks. Locally, community organizations are stepping up to fill the gap in the Lehigh Valley.

The United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley and the Lehigh Valley Community Foundation have launched a Critical Support Fund, aiming to raise $500,000 to immediately help families in need. The funds will help keep food bank shelves stocked for at least three months. Donations can be made at unitedwayglv.org/donate.

According to the United Way, 40% of Lehigh Valley residents live paycheck to paycheck, and more than 106,000 people in the region receive SNAP benefits.

In the Allentown School District alone, more than 91% of students are economically disadvantaged, and almost 98% qualify for free or reduced-price meals. To support the students and families feeling the impact of the government shutdown, the Allentown School District Foundation (ASDF) has launched an Emergency Fund & Non-Perishable Food Drive.

The drive is accepting monetary donations through November 14. These funds will be used to purchase food and essential items like baby formula, diapers, hygiene products, and specialized dietary items. Donations can be made at tinyurl.com/ASDEmergencyFoodDrive. Non-perishable food can also be donated during business hours at designated school locations.

All organizations involved hope to show what funders, nonprofits, and donors can do when they come together, with Erika Riddle Petrozelli, CEO of the Lehigh Valley Community Foundation, saying, “this is what community looks like in action.”

