Things to Know for Next Week's Municipal Election | WDIY Local News

More than 180 key races will be decided across the country this November, and Northampton County is working to prepare voters for what they’ll see on their ballot next Tuesday.

Ballots across the state will include a retention vote for three Pennsylvania Supreme Court Democrats. The race has been making national headlines as the court’s Democrats seek to keep their majority in the crucial presidential swing state. This vote will appear as yes or no questions on the ballot, asking whether to retain Justices Christine Donohue, Kevin Dougherty, and David Wecht.

Local races of interest include Judges of the Superior Court, Commonwealth Court, and Common Pleas Court; all ten-year terms. Democrat Tara Zrinski faces Republican Tom Giovanni for Northampton County Executive. County, city, borough, and township councils will also be listed. In Bethlehem, incumbent J. William Reynolds is unopposed in the race for Mayor.

A full list of candidates can be reviewed prior to Election Day at norcopa.gov .

The deadline to register to vote has passed, but residents can check their registration status at vote.pa.gov . Voters can also find their polling locations and print absentee ballots at that site.

If voting by mail or absentee, residents’ ballots must be received by the Elections Office by 8:00 PM on Tuesday, November 4. Mail-in ballots can be returned by mail, directly to the Northampton County Election’s Office at the Government Center in Easton, or at one of seven secure drop boxes around the County. Locations include the Washington and East Allen Township Municipal Buildings, NCC Fowler Family Southside Center, Northampton County Courthouse, Human Services Building, or 911 Center, and Bethlehem City Hall.

Polls will be open for the Municipal General Election from 7 AM to 8 PM on Tuesday, November 4. Anyone in line by 8 PM has the right to cast their vote.

