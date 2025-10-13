Bloom and United Way Create Workforce Development Program | WDIY Local News

Since 2021, Bloom has been offering sanctuary and support for survivors of sex trafficking and sexual exploitation in the Lehigh Valley. Their work will continue now through a collaboration with the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley.

Together, the organizations will launch a workforce development initiative with PA 211, Pennsylvania’s free, confidential, around-the-clock human service information and referral operation.

The initiative, named Bloom’s Flourish Workforce Development Program, will allow sex trafficking survivors to receive training to staff the call line. The first participants have completed training and can now support community members in need while also building skills that benefit their own career development.

PA 211 connects callers with local food, housing, transportation, and other essential resources. The Greater Lehigh Valley line received more than 32,000 requests in 2024, with a large portion related to food and shelter.

Bloom has been working to provide survivors with professional experience through work at My Sister’s Closet and Bloom Creative Studio, as well as through partnerships with local businesses. Finding safe and meaningful employment can often be a struggle for those who experienced trafficking or exploitation due to risks of re-traumitization and barriers created by criminal records tied to their trafficking experience.

The Flourish Program will help to both improve PA 211 service while also providing survivors with a safe working environment, a living wage, and a chance to give back.