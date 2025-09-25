Allentown Named National Spotlight City | WDIY Local News

This week, the City of Allentown shared that it’s been named a National Spotlight City by Work for America. The nonprofit seeks to aid in the government staffing crisis affecting communities across the country by providing hands-on support and resources for local governments.

In Allentown, that will manifest by bringing new talent to City Hall and modernizing hiring systems.The efforts will transform Allentown into a national model for local governments to better serve their residents.

Additionally, Mayor Matt Tuerk will join Work for America’s inaugural advisory board. With a focus since taking office on building local government capacity, Tuerk emphasized his belief in “building the workforce our community deserves.”

The City of Allentown began working with Work for America last November through their Civic Match initiative, which helps laid-off federal employees find new public service roles in local governments. More than 11,000 workers are currently being connected with new opportunities through the program.

Allentown is now the second of three Spotlight Cities to launch in 2025. Kansas City became the first to test the national program in August. The third city has not yet been announced.

Work for America’s efforts in Allentown so far have included a workshop with City employees to create an Employee Value Proposition to be used in recruitment and supporting sustainable hiring strategies customized to Allentown’s needs.

