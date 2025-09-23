Bethlehem's B. Braun Announces Plans for Expansion | WDIY Local News

Just three years ago, B. Braun cut the ribbon on a $200 million, 310,000 square-foot expansion at their Allentown facility. This week, Governor Josh Shapiro joined company leadership at that Allentown plant to announce further expansion.

B. Braun’s investment of $20 million to expand and modernize its medical device manufacturing facility will create at least 200 new jobs and retain more than 1,700 current positions in the Lehigh Valley. B. Braun CEO Rob Albert credited the Shapiro Administration’s support of business for their growth.

"We are growing in the Lehigh Valley, and in Pennsylvania, because we have a long history here, and of finding skilled workers, high quality suppliers, training partners, and a business environment that allows us to compete and win in the marketplace.”

The state will support the company’s expansion project with $1.5 million in funding. Shapiro emphasized that expanding will allow B. Braun to create more products to help in life-saving treatments nationwide while also offering significant career opportunities.

“When we invest in B. Braun, when we invest in these expansions, we know that it creates opportunities not just here in the Lehigh Valley, but all across Pennsylvania.”

This week, the company announced plans to expand its footprint to the West Coast by acquiring True Digital Surgery (TDS) in Goleta, California. Combining with the medical technology company will benefit B. Braun’s development of digital microscopes used in neurosurgery, spinal surgery, and ENT surgery.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro’s focus on creating a competitive and business-friendly state has pulled in more than $25 billion in private sector investments and created over 12,000 new jobs. That’s the most jobs ever created in a Pennsylvania governor’s first term.

