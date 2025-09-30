Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for September, 2025

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for September, 2025.

Shows #1466 to #1469; 4-September-2025 to 25-September-2025

Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.

Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for September was Max Corbacho.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

=================================================

Alias Zone - Paradise Lost - none

Brendan Pollard - The Coils Suite - Acoustic Wave

David Helpling and Eric "the" Taylor - The Precious Dark - Spotted

Peccary Music

Dirk Serries - The Might of Stars Sublime - audiophob

Erik Wollo - Gateway [2025 Remaster] - Projekt

Field Lines Cartographer - Resplendent in the Light of the Universe - DiN

Jim Ottaway - Cosmic Odyssey - none

Jo Johnson - Escape Now - quiet details

Max Corbacho - Atmospheric Twilight - Silentsun

Max Corbacho - Dreaming Spaces - Silentsun

Max Corbacho - Echo of Longing - Silentsun

Max Corbacho - The Unfolding Dawn - Silentsun

Nick Storring - Mirante - We Are Busy Bodies

REMY - Planet of the ARPs 2 - Deserted Island Music

Stefan Matthias - Canon - Iapetus Music

Steve Roach - Crossing the Bridge - Live in Boulder - Timeroom Editions

Thomas Ciufo - The Rising Moon - Neuma

Various Artists - seehear.it's Ambient & Electronic selection - SeeHear

dreamSTATE - The Drone Cycle - e-SPACE Editions

fields we found - resolve relate 06 - quiet details