Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for September, 2025
WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for September, 2025.
Shows #1466 to #1469; 4-September-2025 to 25-September-2025
Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox.
The Special Focus for September was Max Corbacho.
ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=================================================
Alias Zone - Paradise Lost - none
Brendan Pollard - The Coils Suite - Acoustic Wave
David Helpling and Eric "the" Taylor - The Precious Dark - Spotted
Peccary Music
Dirk Serries - The Might of Stars Sublime - audiophob
Erik Wollo - Gateway [2025 Remaster] - Projekt
Field Lines Cartographer - Resplendent in the Light of the Universe - DiN
Jim Ottaway - Cosmic Odyssey - none
Jo Johnson - Escape Now - quiet details
Max Corbacho - Atmospheric Twilight - Silentsun
Max Corbacho - Dreaming Spaces - Silentsun
Max Corbacho - Echo of Longing - Silentsun
Max Corbacho - The Unfolding Dawn - Silentsun
Nick Storring - Mirante - We Are Busy Bodies
REMY - Planet of the ARPs 2 - Deserted Island Music
Stefan Matthias - Canon - Iapetus Music
Steve Roach - Crossing the Bridge - Live in Boulder - Timeroom Editions
Thomas Ciufo - The Rising Moon - Neuma
Various Artists - seehear.it's Ambient & Electronic selection - SeeHear
dreamSTATE - The Drone Cycle - e-SPACE Editions
fields we found - resolve relate 06 - quiet details