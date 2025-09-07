On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-09-11

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long Special Focus on Spanish electronic music artist Max Corbacho.

The Featured CD at Midnight will be Dreaming Spaces on Silentsun Records by this month's Special Focus Max Corbacho. You will also hear new music by Brendan Pollard on Acoustic Wave Records and by fields we found on quiet details Records.

Listen to the show on Thursday, September 11, 2025 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (September 4 - show #1466) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.