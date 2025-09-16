On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-09-18

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long Special Focus on Spanish electronic music artist Max Corbacho.

The Featured CD at Midnight will be The Unfolding Dawn on Silentsun Records by Max Corbacho. You will also hear new music by Field Lines Cartographer on DiN Records and by Jim Ottaway.

Listen to the show on Thursday, September 18, 2025 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (September 11 - show #1467) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.