© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-09-18

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published September 16, 2025 at 7:13 PM EDT
Galactic Travels™ logo
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long Special Focus on Spanish electronic music artist Max Corbacho.

The Featured CD at Midnight will be The Unfolding Dawn on Silentsun Records by Max Corbacho. You will also hear new music by Field Lines Cartographer on DiN Records and by Jim Ottaway.

Listen to the show on Thursday, September 18, 2025 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (September 11 - show #1467) is available for your inspection. 

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
Tags
WDIY Headlines Max CorbachoBarcelona, SpainGalactic TravelsFeatured CD at MidnightSpecial Focuselectronic musicspacemusicBerlin SchoolambientCosmic MusicKosmische Musik
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
See stories by Bill Fox
Related Content