City of Allentown Extends Evacuation Date for Jordan Creek Encampment | WDIY Local News

Since the City of Allentown announced that an encampment of unhoused individuals living along Jordan Creek would be evacuated two weeks ago, the community has spoken out against its speedy removal. The City says its flood plain maps show the area to be an active flood zone.

More than 100 people were told to vacate the area by August 25. That deadline has now been extended to September 29, according to a statement by the City of Allentown.

The United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley and River Crossing YMCA announced a partnership that would allow the YMCA’s Allentown branch to open its warming station two months earlier than usual, on September 30. The 60-bed space will provide daily shelter, food, and safe space. United Way CEO Marci Lesko emphasized that it is only a temporary solution, and that they will continue to support the Jordan Creek residents.

The City’s new removal date seeks to align with the warming station’s opening. Their original date at the end of this month was reportedly based on advice from the Allentown Fire Department, which suggested evacuating the area “as soon as practicable.”

Community groups have been working to guide the encampment’s residents to other shelter locations. The number of people remaining has been reduced and teams have started cleanup work.

In a statement, Mayor Matt Tuerk noted that allowing people to remain in the encampment longer “extends the period of exposure to the hazards” they sought to avoid. He emphasized the City’s wish to close the encampment in the “safest and most humane” way and said the new deadline will give them time to find effective solutions. He added that September 29 is a “firm date.”

Donations to support the United Way and YMCA’s housing efforts can be made at the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley’s website, or by texting “ALLENTOWN” to 40403.

