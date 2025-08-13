Lehigh Valley Population Sees Continued Growth Since 2020 | WDIY Local News

Since 2020, the Lehigh Valley’s population has grown by more than 21,000 people, according to the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation. The region’s total population currently stands at more than 708,000.

The growth places Lehigh and Northampton Counties in the top 8% of all U.S. counties.

While the Lehigh Valley’s growth was consistent across all of its communities, Bethlehem, Upper Macungie Township, and Easton earned spots in the top 10 Pennsylvania communities for number of new residents.

The demand for employment by an increasing population is being met with more than 341,000 jobs, an all-time high for employment in the Lehigh Valley. Additionally, the LVEDC says the region is succeeding because of its diverse living opportunities, outdoor recreation activities, a variety of restaurants, nightlife, and festivals, highly rated healthcare services, and 11 colleges and universities.

Several of the Lehigh Valley’s communities have received accolades in recent years. Bethlehem has been named one of the best places to live in the U.S. and its historic downtown was named to the UNESCO World Heritage list just over a year ago. Easton was named one of Pennsylvania’s Best Downtowns by World Atlas, Macungie was named one of the hottest ZIP codes by Realtor.com , and the Urban Land Institute named Allentown’s Da Vinci Science Center and Downtown West as top developments.

Both Lehigh and Northampton Counties rank in the top 10% of all U.S. counties for growth in the number of 18-34 year-olds from 2020 to 2024. Northampton County is second among all counties in the state in that category.

Nearly 17,000 people from other countries have moved to the Lehigh Valley since 2020, with Lehigh County in the top 5% of all U.S. counties for international immigration. Northampton County ranks in the top 5% of U.S. counties for domestic migration.

