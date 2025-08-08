Muhlenberg Publishes Quality of Life Survey Results | WDIY Local News

The Institute of Public Opinion of Muhlenberg College, in partnership with the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley and WFMZ, has published the results of the Lehigh Valley Quality of Life Survey. This report provides results of a telephone survey of 544 adult residents of Lehigh and North Hampton Counties between April 16th and April 26th of this year.

In general, Lehigh Valley residents maintain positive views regarding the overall quality of life in the region with 25% rating quality of life as excellent, and 61% providing a good rating.

The percentage of Lehigh Valley residents who believe quality of life is improving in the area has risen slightly from 2022 to 2025 — 30% to 38% — but remains well below the 59% positive direction level found in 2018.

Among survey respondents who see life in the Lehigh Valley improving, factors such as new businesses and housing, increasing amount and variety of things to do, and better job opportunities were shared as the key reasons behind their optimism. For Lehigh Valley residents that believe quality of life in the region is getting worse, factors such as the size of local population, traffic and dangerous driving, crime, and the cost of living were commonly noted as the main reasons for their view.

Full survey results can be found on the Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion webpage.