Temporary Solution Found for Jordan Creek Encampment Eviction | WDIY Local News

Last week, the City of Allentown announced that an encampment of unhoused individuals living along Jordan Creek would be evacuated. Removal of the camp was reportedly deemed necessary after a review of the city’s flood plain maps, which showed the area to be an active flood zone.

The public spoke out against the removal, citing concerns that the more-than 100 people living in the area would have no other place to go, especially by the end of the month as posted notices ordered.

The United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley and River Crossing YMCA have now announced a partnership to immediately house the encampment’s residents. A warming station will be opened at the YMCA’s Allentown branch by September 30.

The short-term solution comes from hurried efforts by the two organizations, the Lehigh Valley Community Foundation, and local citizens. The YMCA will open their warming station two months earlier than usual – the shelter typically operates from mid-November to mid-April. Those in need will receive daily shelter, food, and a safe space.

United Way President and CEO Marci Lesko emphasized that their solution is only a short-term fix, and said the organization will continue to work with the City, County, and community to provide all of the Jordan Creek residents with access to “safe, stable, and appropriate housing.”

River Crossing YMCA’s Allentown warming station has operated on South 15th Street since 2018, offering beds, meals, bathrooms and showers, and case management and health care services over the winter.

Donations to support housing efforts can be made at the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley’s website, or by texting “ALLENTOWN” to 40403.

