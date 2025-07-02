Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for June, 2025

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for June, 2025.

Shows #1453 to #1456; 5-June-2025 to 26-June-2025

Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.

Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for June, 2025 was Bernhard Wöstheinrich.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

=================================================

Bernhard Wöstheinrich - Undesirable Creatures - Iapetus Music

Bernhard Wöstheinrich featuring Erik Emil Eskildsen - Rest - Iapetus Music

Craig Padilla - The Pulse of Life - Otherside

Dark Sky Alliance - Interdwell - Spotted Peccary Music

David Helpling and Eric "The" Taylor - The Prescious Dark - Spotted Peccary Music

Dirk Schlömer - Dronah Mental III: Strange Web - Iapetus Music

Erik Wøllo and Bernhard Wöstheinrich - Weltenuhr - DiN

Finite Element - Life Forces - none

Ice Planet 9000 - The Nebula Suite - Black Pill Red Pill

John Lyell - Eternity II - none

Juta Takahashi - Journey - Lunisolar

Matt Goodluck - Inner Cosmos - Otherside

Mindheal - Heart and Mind - Music and More

Parallel Worlds - Modular Stories - Neo Ouija

Rudy Adrian - Beyond the Sleepy Hills - Spotted Peccary Music

Steve Roach - One Day of Forever - Projekt

TaboTago - Simulacron - Iapetus Music

Various Artists - We Live Within a Dream: Tributes to David Lunch - Aural Flims

Volker Lankow - Music To Linger Over 2 - Iapetus Music

Xan Alexander - Ouroboros II - Otherside