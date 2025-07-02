Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for June, 2025
WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for June, 2025.
Shows #1453 to #1456; 5-June-2025 to 26-June-2025
Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox.
The Special Focus for June, 2025 was Bernhard Wöstheinrich.
ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=================================================
Bernhard Wöstheinrich - Undesirable Creatures - Iapetus Music
Bernhard Wöstheinrich featuring Erik Emil Eskildsen - Rest - Iapetus Music
Craig Padilla - The Pulse of Life - Otherside
Dark Sky Alliance - Interdwell - Spotted Peccary Music
David Helpling and Eric "The" Taylor - The Prescious Dark - Spotted Peccary Music
Dirk Schlömer - Dronah Mental III: Strange Web - Iapetus Music
Erik Wøllo and Bernhard Wöstheinrich - Weltenuhr - DiN
Finite Element - Life Forces - none
Ice Planet 9000 - The Nebula Suite - Black Pill Red Pill
John Lyell - Eternity II - none
Juta Takahashi - Journey - Lunisolar
Matt Goodluck - Inner Cosmos - Otherside
Mindheal - Heart and Mind - Music and More
Parallel Worlds - Modular Stories - Neo Ouija
Rudy Adrian - Beyond the Sleepy Hills - Spotted Peccary Music
Steve Roach - One Day of Forever - Projekt
TaboTago - Simulacron - Iapetus Music
Various Artists - We Live Within a Dream: Tributes to David Lunch - Aural Flims
Volker Lankow - Music To Linger Over 2 - Iapetus Music
Xan Alexander - Ouroboros II - Otherside