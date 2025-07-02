On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-07-03

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox begins the month-long Special Focus on Berlin-based sound artist Bernhard Wöstheinrich.

The Featured CD at Midnight will be Eyes in the Big City on Iapetus Music. You will also hear new music by Ashtoreth and Penumbral Aether on Winter-Light and by Jack Hertz on Aural Films.

The latest show's playlist (June 26 - show #1456) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.