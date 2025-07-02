© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-07-03

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published July 2, 2025 at 4:50 PM EDT
Galactic Travels™ logo
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox begins the month-long Special Focus on Berlin-based sound artist Bernhard Wöstheinrich.

The Featured CD at Midnight will be Eyes in the Big City on Iapetus Music. You will also hear new music by Ashtoreth and Penumbral Aether on Winter-Light and by Jack Hertz on Aural Films.

The latest show's playlist (June 26 - show #1456) is available for your inspection. 

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
Tags
WDIY Headlines Bernhard WostheinrichThe Redundant RockerGalactic TravelsFeatured CD at MidnightSpecial Focuselectronic musicspacemusicBerlin SchoolambientCosmic MusicKosmische Musik
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
See stories by Bill Fox
Related Content