Galactic Travels™: The Special Focus for June, 2025

Bernhard Wöstheinrich is the June Special Focus on Galactic Travels™.

Bernhard is a sound artist, improviser, and painter living in Berlin who elicits meaning from abstraction in electronic music and painting. He has studied graphic design and has created an eclectic body of work in both graphics and music.

Bernhard has played on Galactic Travels™ as half of Centrozoon with Markus Reuter (Tu-Ner, the Stick Men, et al) and a number of times as a solo artist.