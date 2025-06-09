On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-06-12

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox begins the month-long Special Focus on Bernhard Wöstheinrich, a sound artist, improviser, and painter living in Berlin.

The Featured CD at Midnight will be Simulacron by TaboTago, which is a band that includes Wöstheinrich and is released on Iapetus Music. You will also hear new music by Xan Alexander on Otherside Records and by Dirk Schlömer on Iapetus Music.

Listen Thursday, June 12, 2025 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (May 29 - show #1452) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.