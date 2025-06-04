© 2025
On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-06-05

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published June 4, 2025 at 5:19 AM EDT
Galactic Travels™ logo
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox begins the month-long Special Focus on Bernhard Wöstheinrich, a sound artist, improviser, and painter living in Berlin.

The Featured CD at Midnight will be Weltenuhr by Bernhard Wöstheinrich with Erik Wøllo on DiN Records. You will also hear new music by Matt Goodluck on Otherside Records and by Various Artists from a compilation consisting of tributes to David Lynch on Aural Flims Records.

Listen Thursday, June 5, 2025 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (May 29 - show #1452) is available for your inspection. 

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
