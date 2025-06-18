On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-06-19

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox begins the month-long Special Focus on Bernhard Wöstheinrich, a sound artist, improviser, and painter living in Berlin.

The Featured CD at Midnight will be Undesirable Creatures by Wöstheinrich on Iapetus Music, which includes a graphic novel by Matt Howarth. You will also hear new music by Ice Planet 9000 on Red Pill Black Pill Records and by Parallel Worlds on Neo Ouija Records.

Listen Thursday, June 19, 2025 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (June 12 - show #1454) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.