On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-06-26

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox concludes the month-long Special Focus on Bernhard Wöstheinrich, a sound artist, improviser, and painter living in Berlin.

The Featured CD at Midnight will be Rest by Wöstheinrich and Erik Emil Eskildsen on Iapetus Music. You will also hear new music by David Helpling and Eric "The" Taylor on Spotted Peccary Music and by Volker Lankow on Iapetus Music.

Listen Thursday, June 26, 2025 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (June 19 - show #1455) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.