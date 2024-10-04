Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for September, 2024

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for Septmeber, 2024.

Shows #1427 to #1430; 5-September-2024 to 26-September-2024

Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.

Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for September was Alias Zone.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

=========================================

Alias Zone - Finite Space - none

Alias Zone - Lucid Dreams - none

Alias Zone - Water Stories - none

Alias Zone - We Only Came to Dream - none

Colin Rayment - Metamorphic Phases - SynGate

Craig Padilla - Solina - See Peace

Dark Sky Alliance - Interdwell - Spotted Peccary Music

Greg Maslyn and James Spitznagel - Nerve Net - none

Jaymie Rose Hennegan - Transition - Alien Tribes Music

Jim Ottaway - First Light [20th Anniversary Edition] - none

Jon Durant - Momentarily - Alchemy

Juta Takahashi - Miyabi - Lunisolar

Loula Yorke - Speak, Thou Vast and Venerable Head - Quiet Details

Michael Brückner - Sheep Asleep - Grimm Goat

Mutagénèse - Dark Matter - SynGate

Oxia Palace - Kalendis - Geophonic/Solopsis

Steve Roach - Reflections in Repose - Projekt

Tony Gerber - Synergy of Light - Space for Music

Twyndyllyngs - Chez Mosc 2024-06-15 - unreleased

Various Artists - 25 Years of DiN - DiN