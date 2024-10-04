Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for September, 2024
WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for Septmeber, 2024.
Shows #1427 to #1430; 5-September-2024 to 26-September-2024
Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox.
The Special Focus for September was Alias Zone.
ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================================
Alias Zone - Finite Space - none
Alias Zone - Lucid Dreams - none
Alias Zone - Water Stories - none
Alias Zone - We Only Came to Dream - none
Colin Rayment - Metamorphic Phases - SynGate
Craig Padilla - Solina - See Peace
Dark Sky Alliance - Interdwell - Spotted Peccary Music
Greg Maslyn and James Spitznagel - Nerve Net - none
Jaymie Rose Hennegan - Transition - Alien Tribes Music
Jim Ottaway - First Light [20th Anniversary Edition] - none
Jon Durant - Momentarily - Alchemy
Juta Takahashi - Miyabi - Lunisolar
Loula Yorke - Speak, Thou Vast and Venerable Head - Quiet Details
Michael Brückner - Sheep Asleep - Grimm Goat
Mutagénèse - Dark Matter - SynGate
Oxia Palace - Kalendis - Geophonic/Solopsis
Steve Roach - Reflections in Repose - Projekt
Tony Gerber - Synergy of Light - Space for Music
Twyndyllyngs - Chez Mosc 2024-06-15 - unreleased
Various Artists - 25 Years of DiN - DiN