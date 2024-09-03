Galactic Travels™: The Special Focus for September, 2024

On Galactic Travels™, the Special Focus for September is Alias Zone.

Alias Zone is Chris Meyer of LearningModular.com. He fell in love with electronics at the age of six and with electronic music at the age of ten. As a teenager in the 1970s, Chris took lessons on piano, bass, and modular synthesizers, wanting to learn how to emulate the music he heard on albums by Tangerine Dream, Klaus Schulze, Wendy Carlos, and others.

After college, Chris worked at Sequential Circuits, where he invented Vector Synthesis. He went on to work for Digidesign, Tom Oberheim's Marion Systems, and eventually became chief engineer at Roland R&D US.

Chris taught synthesis at UCLA Extension, wrote numerous articles for Music Technology Magazine plus a column for Keyboard, and was technical chairman of the MIDI Manufacturers Association where he created and championed numerous extensions to the MIDI specification.

Chris is also a musician who played in Richard Bugg’s ensemble Cosmic Debris from which came the first Alias Zone album "Lucid Dreams." Since then, Alias Zone has been primarily Chris' solo act, with the modular synthesizer being the core of his personal “orchestra.”

