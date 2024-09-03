On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-09-05

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox begins the month-long focus on Alias Zone, the electronic music project of Chris Meyer of LearningModular.com.

The Featured CD at Midnight will be Lucid Dreams by Alias Zone. You will also hear new music by Michael Brückner on Grimm Goat Records and by Jim Ottaway.

The latest show's playlist (August 29 - show #1426) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.