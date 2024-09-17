On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-09-19

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long focus on Alias Zone, the electronic music project of Chris Meyer of LearningModular.com.

The Featured CD at Midnight will be Water Stories by Alias Zone. You will also hear new music by Juta Takahasi on Lunisolar Records and by Loula Yorke on quiet details.

The latest show's playlist (September 12 - show #1428) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.