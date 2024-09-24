On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-09-26

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox concludes the month-long focus on Alias Zone, the electronic music project of Chris Meyer of LearningModular.com.

The Featured CD at Midnight will be Finite Space by Alias Zone. You will also hear Oxia Palace on Geophonic Records and Solopsis Records and by Jaymie Rose Hennegan on Alien Tribes Music.

The latest show's playlist (September 19 - show #1429) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.