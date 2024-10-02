© 2024
On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-10-03

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published October 2, 2024 at 3:11 PM EDT
On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long Special Focus on Modulator ESP begins. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Electro Positronic Systems. You will also hear new music by Tapes and Topographies on Simulacra Records.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
