Galactic Travels™: The Special Focus for January, 2024

On Galactic Travels™, the Special Focus for January is Michael Brückner.

Michael Brückner produces electronic music in a wide variety of styles, concentrating on Berlin School, ambient, and drone. A self-managing artist, he has created more than 120 albums since 1992. Since 2012, a number of his albums have been released by independent labels . He has also performed at a number of European electronic music festivals and collaborated with many other artists.