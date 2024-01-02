© 2024
Galactic Travels™: The Special Focus for January, 2024

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published January 2, 2024 at 1:12 AM EST
Michael Brückner
Michael Brückner
/
Contributed Photo

On Galactic Travels™, the Special Focus for January is Michael Brückner.

Michael Brückner produces electronic music in a wide variety of styles, concentrating on Berlin School, ambient, and drone. A self-managing artist, he has created more than 120 albums since 1992. Since 2012, a number of his albums have been released by independent labels . He has also performed at a number of European electronic music festivals and collaborated with many other artists.
