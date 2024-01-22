On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-01-25

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox concludes the month-long focus on Michael Brückner. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Test of Time on SynGate Records.

You will also hear new releases by Amongst Myselves on Amongst Projects and by Cosmic Ground on Studio Fleisch.

The latest show's playlist (January 18 - show #1394) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.