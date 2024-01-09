On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-01-11

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long focus on Michael Brückner. The Featured CD at Midnight will be disc 2 from Astronauts Volume 2 by Brückner on Aural Films Records.

You will also hear new releases by Tomotsugu Nakamura on Audiobulb Records and by Mindheal.

The latest show's playlist (January 4 - show #1392) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.