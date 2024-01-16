© 2024
On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-01-18

By Bill Fox
January 16, 2024 at 2:34 AM EST
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long focus on Michael Brückner. The Featured CD at Midnight will be disc 3 from Astronauts Volume 2 by Brückner on Aural Films Records.

You will also hear new releases by B. Ashra on Klangwirkstoff Records and by Jörge Erren on SynGate Records.

The latest show's playlist (January 11 - show #1393) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
Galactic Travels Michael Brückner Featured CD at Midnight Special Focus electronic music spacemusic Berlin School ambient Cosmic Music Kosmische Musik
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
