On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-02-01

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox begins the month-long focus on Mathias Grassow. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Ambience by Grassow. You will also hear new releases by Hollan Holmes on Spotted Peccary Music and by Rainer Frey and Bernhard Wöstheinrich with Thomas Wagner on Iapetus Music.

The latest show's playlist (January 25 - show #1395) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.