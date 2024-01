On Galactic Travels™, the Special Focus for February is Mathias Grassow.

Mathias Grassow is a prolific composer of ambient music. His deep minimalist style makes him a master of drones, creating music that is drifting and expansive. Mathias is fond of collaborations and has done projects with Jim Cole (Spectral Voices), Amir Baghii, Klaus Wiese (ex-Popul Vuh), and Michael Brückner, to name a few.