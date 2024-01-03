© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-01-04

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published January 3, 2024 at 10:20 AM EST
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox begins the month-long focus on Michael Brückner. The Featured CD at Midnight will be disc 1 from Astronauts Volume 2 by Brückner on Aural Films Records.

You will also hear new releases by RNGMNN on Winter-Light Records and by Rainer Frey and Bernhard Wöstheinrich on Iapetus Music.

The latest show's playlist (December 28 - show #1391) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
Tags
WDIY Headlines Galactic TravelsMichael BrücknerFeatured CD at MidnightSpecial Focuselectronic musicspacemusicBerlin SchoolambientCosmic MusicKosmische Musik
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
See stories by Bill Fox
Related Content