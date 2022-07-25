© 2022
Photos: Blues, Brews & Barbecue 2022

WDIY | By Shamus McGroggan
Published July 25, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT
Mr. Sipp wearing an orange shirt that reads "End Gun Violence" and playing a guitar.
Mr. Sipp performs a headlining set at the 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue in downtown Allentown.
Shamus McGroggan
Mr. Sipp playing a guitar with three band members performing behind him.
Mr. Sipp performs a headlining set at the 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue in downtown Allentown.
Shamus McGroggan
Mr. Sipp and a band mate look at each other while playing live on stage.
Mr. Sipp performs a headlining set at the 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue in downtown Allentown.
Shamus McGroggan
Mr. Sipp and his three band members perform in front of a crowd.
Mr. Sipp performs a headlining set at the 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue in downtown Allentown.
Shamus McGroggan
Shamus McGroggan
Veronica Lewis on stage with her band.
Veronica Lewis performs at the 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue in downtown Allentown.
Shamus McGroggan
Veronica Lewis on stage with her band.
Veronica Lewis performs at the 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue in downtown Allentown.
Shamus McGroggan
Veronica Lewis on stage with her band.
Veronica Lewis performs at the 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue in downtown Allentown.
Shamus McGroggan
Veronica Lewis on stage with her band.
Veronica Lewis performs at the 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue in downtown Allentown.
Shamus McGroggan
Veronica Lewis on stage with her band.
Veronica Lewis performs at the 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue in downtown Allentown.
Shamus McGroggan
WDIY staff and volunteers spent that day at WDIY's booth.
Shamus McGroggan
Three people stand in front of WDIY's booth while talking with a WDIY volunteer.
WDIY staff and volunteers spent that day at WDIY's booth.
Shamus McGroggan
The crowd enjoys the 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue in downtown Allentown.
The crowd on Hamilton Street in downtown Allentown enjoys the 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue.
Shamus McGroggan
The Groove Merchants play on stage.
The Groove Merchants perform a set at the 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue in downtown Allentown.
Shamus McGroggan
The Groove Merchants play on stage.
The Groove Merchants perform a set at the 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue in downtown Allentown.
Shamus McGroggan
The crowd watching the Groove Merchants.
The crowd watching the Groove Merchants.
Shamus McGroggan
The Groove Merchants play on stage.
The Groove Merchants perform a set at the 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue in downtown Allentown.
Shamus McGroggan
Attendees enjoy the 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue in downtown Allentown.
Attendees enjoy the 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue in downtown Allentown.
Shamus McGroggan
American flags hang from a food truck as attendees walk down the street.
The crowd enjoys the 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue in downtown Allentown.
Shamus McGroggan
License plate-themed merchandise is displayed at a vendor stand.
A vendor at the 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue in downtown Allentown.
Shamus McGroggan
Anthony Clark plays harmonica while band members play guitar, bass, and drums.
Anthony Clark performs at Bell Hall Stage during the 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue in downtown Allentown.
Shamus McGroggan
Two men smile for a picture while sitting.
Attendees enjoy the 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue in downtown Allentown.
Shamus McGroggan
Vendors booth are set-up around Center Square in downtown Allentown.
Vendors lined Center Square in downtown Allentown during the 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue.
Shamus McGroggan
A signs that reads, "PPL Center" hangs on a building."
The PPL Center in downtown Allentown during the 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue.
Shamus McGroggan
American flags hang from a vendor booth.
Vendors set-up their booths between 6th and 9th streets in downtown Allentown during the 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue.
Shamus McGroggan
An attendee looks at he food options during the 14th Blues, Brews & Babecue in downtown Allentown.
Shamus McGroggan
The crowd walks along Hamilton Street in downtown Allentown with the Goddess of Liberty statue in the background.
The crowd enjoys the 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue on Hamilton Street in downtown Allentown with the Goddess of Liberty statue in the background.
Shamus McGroggan

The 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue festival took over downtown Allentown on Saturday, July 23, 2022. This year's event featured over 50 vendors along with 15 musical acts including Mr. Sipp, Veronica Lewis, the Groove Merchants, and Anthony Clark. Some past WDIY guests also performed including Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen, Craig Thacher, and Steve Brosky.

WDIY staff and volunteers were there all day talking with attendees and giving away free WDIY swag. Check out some photos.

Shamus McGroggan
Shamus is WDIY's Development Director, responsible for managing the station's membership activities, grant writing, public relations, and online activities. He is also the producer and host of Tape Swap Radio.
