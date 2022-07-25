Photos: Blues, Brews & Barbecue 2022
1 of 27 — IMG_1969.JPG
Mr. Sipp performs a headlining set at the 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue in downtown Allentown.
Shamus McGroggan
2 of 27 — IMG_1978.JPG
Mr. Sipp performs a headlining set at the 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue in downtown Allentown.
Shamus McGroggan
3 of 27 — IMG_1987.JPG
Mr. Sipp performs a headlining set at the 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue in downtown Allentown.
Shamus McGroggan
4 of 27 — IMG_1998.JPG
Mr. Sipp performs a headlining set at the 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue in downtown Allentown.
Shamus McGroggan
5 of 27 — IMG_2019.JPG
Shamus McGroggan
6 of 27 — IMG_1947.JPG
Veronica Lewis performs at the 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue in downtown Allentown.
Shamus McGroggan
7 of 27 — IMG_1941.JPG
Veronica Lewis performs at the 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue in downtown Allentown.
Shamus McGroggan
8 of 27 — IMG_1950.JPG
Veronica Lewis performs at the 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue in downtown Allentown.
Shamus McGroggan
9 of 27 — IMG_1954.JPG
Veronica Lewis performs at the 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue in downtown Allentown.
Shamus McGroggan
10 of 27 — IMG_1961.JPG
Veronica Lewis performs at the 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue in downtown Allentown.
Shamus McGroggan
11 of 27 — 20220723_163303.jpg
WDIY staff and volunteers spent that day at WDIY's booth.
Shamus McGroggan
12 of 27 — IMG_1765.JPG
WDIY staff and volunteers spent that day at WDIY's booth.
Shamus McGroggan
13 of 27 — IMG_1830.JPG
The crowd on Hamilton Street in downtown Allentown enjoys the 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue.
Shamus McGroggan
14 of 27 — IMG_1843.JPG
The Groove Merchants perform a set at the 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue in downtown Allentown.
Shamus McGroggan
15 of 27 — IMG_1837.JPG
The Groove Merchants perform a set at the 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue in downtown Allentown.
Shamus McGroggan
16 of 27 — IMG_1849.JPG
The crowd watching the Groove Merchants.
Shamus McGroggan
17 of 27 — IMG_1879.JPG
The Groove Merchants perform a set at the 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue in downtown Allentown.
Shamus McGroggan
18 of 27 — IMG_1770.JPG
Attendees enjoy the 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue in downtown Allentown.
Shamus McGroggan
19 of 27 — IMG_1789.JPG
The crowd enjoys the 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue in downtown Allentown.
Shamus McGroggan
20 of 27 — IMG_1801.JPG
A vendor at the 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue in downtown Allentown.
Shamus McGroggan
21 of 27 — IMG_1921.JPG
Anthony Clark performs at Bell Hall Stage during the 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue in downtown Allentown.
Shamus McGroggan
22 of 27 — IMG_1805.JPG
Attendees enjoy the 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue in downtown Allentown.
Shamus McGroggan
23 of 27 — IMG_1806.JPG
Vendors lined Center Square in downtown Allentown during the 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue.
Shamus McGroggan
24 of 27 — IMG_1807.JPG
The PPL Center in downtown Allentown during the 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue.
Shamus McGroggan
25 of 27 — IMG_1817.JPG
Vendors set-up their booths between 6th and 9th streets in downtown Allentown during the 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue.
Shamus McGroggan
26 of 27 — IMG_1773.JPG
An attendee looks at he food options during the 14th Blues, Brews & Babecue in downtown Allentown.
Shamus McGroggan
27 of 27 — IMG_1931.JPG
The crowd enjoys the 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue on Hamilton Street in downtown Allentown with the Goddess of Liberty statue in the background.
Shamus McGroggan
The 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue festival took over downtown Allentown on Saturday, July 23, 2022. This year's event featured over 50 vendors along with 15 musical acts including Mr. Sipp, Veronica Lewis, the Groove Merchants, and Anthony Clark. Some past WDIY guests also performed including Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen, Craig Thacher, and Steve Brosky.
WDIY staff and volunteers were there all day talking with attendees and giving away free WDIY swag. Check out some photos.