The Blues Scene's Rising Young Star — Veronica Lewis: Her Live Debut in the Lehigh Valley, New Album & Inspirations
Veronica Lewis performs at Blues, Brews, and Barbecue 2022 in downtown Allentown, PA.
Shamus McGroggan
Veronica Lewis joined Carlos Benjamin live on-air during Rhythm and Roots.
Karen El-Chaar
Veronica Lewis joined Carlos Benjamin live on-air during Rhythm and Roots.
Shamus McGroggan
Veronica Lewis joined Carlos Benjamin live on-air during Rhythm and Roots.
Shamus McGroggan
Eighteen-year-old blues and roots singer-keyboardist Veronica Lewis talks to Rhythm and Roots host Carlos Benjamin. Lewis, who had just wrapped up her set at the Blues, Brews, and Barbecue festival in Allentown the night before, was preparing to play at the Blast Furnace Blues Festival in Bethlehem later that night.
She discussed performing in the Lehigh Valley for the first time; recording her new album, You Ain't Unlucky, using her 105-year-old piano; being inspired by Jerry Lee Lewis; her band members; and more.
(Original air-date: 7/24/2022)