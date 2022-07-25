© 2022
WDIY Headlines

The Blues Scene's Rising Young Star — Veronica Lewis: Her Live Debut in the Lehigh Valley, New Album & Inspirations

WDIY | By Carlos Benjamin
Published July 25, 2022 at 1:58 AM EDT
Veronica Lewis stands behind a keyboard with her right arm raised while singing into a microphone.
1 of 4  — IMG_1947.JPG
Veronica Lewis performs at Blues, Brews, and Barbecue 2022 in downtown Allentown, PA.
Shamus McGroggan
Carlos Benjamin and Veronica Lewis sit in the WDIY on-air studio behind the on-air board.
2 of 4  — imagejpeg_0003.jpg
Veronica Lewis joined Carlos Benjamin live on-air during Rhythm and Roots.
Karen El-Chaar
Veronica Lewis sits in front of a microphone in the WDIY on-air studio across a table from host Carlos Benjamin who is behind the on-air board.
3 of 4  — IMG_2023.JPG
Veronica Lewis joined Carlos Benjamin live on-air during Rhythm and Roots.
Shamus McGroggan
Veronica Lewis stands on the left and Carlos Benjamin stands on the right, holding a sign that says, "WDIY 88.1 Lehigh Valley Public Radio NPR."
4 of 4  — IMG_2025.JPG
Veronica Lewis joined Carlos Benjamin live on-air during Rhythm and Roots.
Shamus McGroggan

Eighteen-year-old blues and roots singer-keyboardist Veronica Lewis talks to Rhythm and Roots host Carlos Benjamin. Lewis, who had just wrapped up her set at the Blues, Brews, and Barbecue festival in Allentown the night before, was preparing to play at the Blast Furnace Blues Festival in Bethlehem later that night.

She discussed performing in the Lehigh Valley for the first time; recording her new album, You Ain't Unlucky, using her 105-year-old piano; being inspired by Jerry Lee Lewis; her band members; and more.

(Original air-date: 7/24/2022)

WDIY Headlines BluesBlast Furnace Blues FestivalBlues Brews & BarbequeBriggs Farm Blues FestivalInterviewLiveVeronica Lewis
Carlos Benjamin
Carlos Benjamin is the host of Rhythm and Roots on Sundays from 3 to 5 pm. Prior to this, he was a 20-year host of The Blend, where he focused on new adult alternative music, including a weekly Rockabilly Roundup feature for five years. Carlos has hosted numerous performers for interviews and live on-air performances. His radio experience pre-dates WDIY, covering the explosive 80s music scene. He created and produced WDIY’s Culture Calendar for 10 years and continues to be plugged into the regional live music scene, extending that experience beyond the Lehigh Valley, most recently in Austin, Texas.
See stories by Carlos Benjamin
