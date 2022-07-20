© 2022
WDIY Headlines

Not Workin' at the Car Wash Anymore: Lil' Ed on His Return to Performing with the Blues Imperials

WDIY | By Neil Hever
Published July 20, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT
Lil' Ed Williams
Andy Lyons
/
liledblues.com
"Lil' Ed" Williams will be performing at the Blast Furnace Blues and Lehigh Valley Bike Fest on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Chicago blues musician "Lil' Ed" Williams of Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials talks with WDIY's Neil Hever about his unlikely job cleaning cars during the pandemic lockdown. He also discusses his effort to expose a new generation to the blues music he's loved since he was a child.

Lil' Ed & The Imperials will be the final performers at this year's Blast Furnace Blues and Lehigh Valley Bike Fest in Bethlehem, PA on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

(Original air-date: 7/19/2022)

Tags

WDIY Headlines Blast Furnace Blues FestivalBluesLil' Ed & The Blues ImperialsInterviewLive
Neil Hever
Operations Director
See stories by Neil Hever
