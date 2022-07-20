Not Workin' at the Car Wash Anymore: Lil' Ed on His Return to Performing with the Blues Imperials

Chicago blues musician "Lil' Ed" Williams of Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials talks with WDIY's Neil Hever about his unlikely job cleaning cars during the pandemic lockdown. He also discusses his effort to expose a new generation to the blues music he's loved since he was a child.

Lil' Ed & The Imperials will be the final performers at this year's Blast Furnace Blues and Lehigh Valley Bike Fest in Bethlehem, PA on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

(Original air-date: 7/19/2022)