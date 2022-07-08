Kenny Wayne Shepherd on Headlining Briggs Farm Blues Festival & Traveling to Record Older Blues Legends

Guitarist and singer Kenny Wayne Shepherd talks with WDIY's Jack Adams ahead of his headlining slot at Briggs Farm Blues Festival. Shepherd discusses his longevity as an artist, his ongoing collaborations with older blues musicians, and more.

Shepherd will perform at the Briggs Farm Blues Festival in Nescopeck, PA on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 9:30 PM. More information is available at the festival website.

(Original air-date: 7/2/2022)