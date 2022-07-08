© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines

Kenny Wayne Shepherd on Headlining Briggs Farm Blues Festival & Traveling to Record Older Blues Legends

WDIY | By Jack Adams
Published July 8, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Mark Seliger
/
Concord
Kenny Wayne Shepherd will headline Briggs Farm Blues Festival on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

Guitarist and singer Kenny Wayne Shepherd talks with WDIY's Jack Adams ahead of his headlining slot at Briggs Farm Blues Festival. Shepherd discusses his longevity as an artist, his ongoing collaborations with older blues musicians, and more.

Shepherd will perform at the Briggs Farm Blues Festival in Nescopeck, PA on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 9:30 PM. More information is available at the festival website.

(Original air-date: 7/2/2022)

Tags

WDIY Headlines Kenny Wayne ShepherdBriggs Farm Blues FestivalInterviewLiveBlues
Jack Adams
Jack was born and raised in Allentown, Pa. He has a lifetime involvement in music. He is an avid drummer/singer in rock, r&b and specifically blues genres. Jack is a longtime board member of the Lehigh valley Blues Network. He is a frequent MC (emcee) at various events throughout the tri-state area. For the past 10 years, Jack has been a programmer at WDIY. Tune in on Saturdays from 3-5pm to listen to Jack on Bluesville.
See stories by Jack Adams