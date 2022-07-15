© 2022
WDIY Headlines

Tinsely Ellis on Being Inspired by B.B. King & Performing in the Lehigh Valley

WDIY | By Neil Hever
Published July 15, 2022 at 12:44 AM EDT
Tinsley Ellis plays an electric guitar.
Contributed photo
/
tinsleyellis.com
Tinsley Ellis returns to Bethlehem, PA to perform at Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks on Friday, July 15, 2022.

Atlanta-born and Southern Florida-raised blues musician Tinsley Ellis talks with WDIY's Neil Hever about getting his start playing music after sitting front row at a B.B. King show; plus Ellis' upcoming concert at Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks in Bethlehem, his band members, his unique name, and more.

Tinsley Ellis performs at Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks in Bethlehem, PA on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 7:30 pm. The free outdoor show will feature songs from his new album Devil May Care along with covers of classic blues including Muddy Waters, B.B. King, and Howlin’ Wolf. More information on the show is available at the SteelStacks website.

(Original air-date: 7/9/2022)

