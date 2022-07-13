© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines

Lehigh Valley Chamber's Liz Martin Previews Blues, Brews & Barbecue 2022

WDIY | By Jack Adams
Published July 13, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT
Liz Martin in the left panel, holding a WDI sign. The PPL Center is in the right panel with a food truck sign reading "Fresh Cut French Fries" is in the foreground with a woman walking.
Liz Martin from the Lehigh Valley Chamber (left) is preparing for the 14th Blues, Brews & Barbecue festival which is coming to downtown Allentown on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Bluesville host Jack Adams speaks with Liz Martin, Senior Vice President of Allentown Initiatives with the Lehigh Valley Chamber about what's in store for the upcoming 2022 Blues, Brews & Barbecue festival in downtown Allentown.

This year's festival is the 14th iteration of the event which will take place on Saturday, July 23, 2022 from noon to 10 pm. The event is free to the public and will stretch out on Hamilton Street between 6th and 9th streets.

The 2022 festival will feature five stages of music with over 15 artists performing. Gospel and blues musician Mr. Sipp, "The Mississippi Blues Child", will be the headliner. Elsewhere, 18-year-old keyboard player Veronica Lewis, who has been taking the blues scene by storm, is another of the many diverse acts scheduled to appear. Watch Lewis' live set from her NPR Music Live Sessions appearance courtesy of WMOT Nashville.

Check out the full music line-up below:

Air Products Plaza Stage
2:00-3:00 P.M. Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen
4:30-6:00 P.M. Jose Ramirez
6:45-8:15 P.M. Veronica Lewis
8:30-10:00 P.M. Mr. Sipp

Fegley's Biergarten Stage
1:00-2:00 P.M. Bryant Brothers Trio
3:00-4:15 P.M. The Audio Files

Blended Stage
2:00-3:00 P.M. Mississippi Pig Farmers
3:45-4:45 P.M. Tavern Tan

Bell Hall Stage
1:00-2:00 P.M. Steve Johnson
3:00-4:30 P.M. The Little Red Rooster Blues Band
5:45-7:00 P.M. Anthony Clark

Brü Daddy Stage
1:30-2:45 P.M. Craig Thatcher Band
3:00-4:15 P.M. Blues Reincarnation Project
4:30-6:00 P.M. BC Blue
6:15-7:15 P.M. The Groove Merchants

Of course, there will be plenty of food and drink vendors with over 50 vendors including a variety of barbecue options plus festival favorites like Aw Shucks, Take a Taco, Atomic Hog, Josie’s Fancy Funnels, and more.

The festival is presented by the Downtown Allentown Business Alliance in partnership with the City of Allentown.

(Original air-date: 7/16/2022)

Tags

WDIY Headlines BluesBlues Brews & BarbequeAllentown
Jack Adams
Jack was born and raised in Allentown, Pa. He has a lifetime involvement in music. He is an avid drummer/singer in rock, r&b and specifically blues genres. Jack is a longtime board member of the Lehigh valley Blues Network. He is a frequent MC (emcee) at various events throughout the tri-state area. For the past 10 years, Jack has been a programmer at WDIY. Tune in on Saturdays from 3-5pm to listen to Jack on Bluesville.
See stories by Jack Adams
Related Content