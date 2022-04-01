© 2022
WDIY Headlines

Air Products Foundation Donates $500,000 to United Way Partners to Expand Education, Food Access Programs | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By Mike Flynn,
Sarit Laschinsky
Published April 1, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT
The United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley has received a half-million dollar donation from the Air Products Foundation, which will go to three community organizations working to expand education and food access. WDIY’s Mike Flynn has more.

The funds will go to support the Greater Easton Development Partnership's West Ward Market, the Bethlehem Area School District and Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley.

(Original air-date: 4/1/22)

