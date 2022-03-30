© 2022
Previewing the IronPigs' 2022 Season with Mike Ventola | WDIY Sports

WDIY | By Steve Aaronson,
Rosalie Viscomi
Published March 30, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT
It's that time again...baseball season here in the Lehigh Valley! Steve Aaronson and Rosalie Viscomi welcome Mike Ventola, Media Relations Manager for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs to the WDIY studios to talk about the last season in review, spring training prospects, and players in and out of the dugout.

Plus, Rosalie asks about Coca-Cola Park, the always amazing food, theme nights and all the reasons (besides the game) to take in some outdoor family entertainment and recreation here in the Lehigh Valley.

(Original air-date: 3/29/22, 3/30/22)

Steve Aaronson came to WDIY, straight out of the U.S. Department of Labor, in 2002. He has been a member, and a volunteer, ever since. Steve's main love is Golden Age folk music, and he has been the host of Folk Classics since 2006. You can also hear him hosting Morning Edition on Wednesdays, Fresh Air on Tuesdays, and occasionally on public affairs programs like Lehigh Valley Art Salon. He also co-hosts Swing Sunday twice a month, with Rosalie Viscomi.
Rosalie Viscomi has been with WDIY since 2002, as both a member and a volunteer. She has served on the Community Advisory Board, and also on WDIY's Board of Directors.
