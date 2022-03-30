Previewing the IronPigs' 2022 Season with Mike Ventola | WDIY Sports

It's that time again...baseball season here in the Lehigh Valley! Steve Aaronson and Rosalie Viscomi welcome Mike Ventola, Media Relations Manager for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs to the WDIY studios to talk about the last season in review, spring training prospects, and players in and out of the dugout.

Plus, Rosalie asks about Coca-Cola Park, the always amazing food, theme nights and all the reasons (besides the game) to take in some outdoor family entertainment and recreation here in the Lehigh Valley.

(Original air-date: 3/29/22, 3/30/22)